Heronetta Management L.P. Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up about 4.2% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.60. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

