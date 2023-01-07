Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

HSY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $232.00.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $225.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. Hershey has a 12 month low of $191.00 and a 12 month high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $197,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,535 shares of company stock valued at $9,603,233 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

