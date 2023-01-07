HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $167.78

Shares of HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 167.78 ($2.02) and traded as low as GBX 167.75 ($2.02). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 168.60 ($2.03), with a volume of 8,048,042 shares trading hands.

HICL Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 164 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 167.75. The company has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 996.47.

HICL Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.47%.

Insider Activity at HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

In other news, insider Martin Pugh acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £21,700 ($26,144.58).

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

