Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 2.6 %

HLI opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.75. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.22.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $489.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $1,526,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $80,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,658. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

