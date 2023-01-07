Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Humana by 10.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 12.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Humana by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Humana by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $492.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $528.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.89. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.83.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.