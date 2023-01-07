Humanscape (HUM) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Humanscape token can now be bought for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Humanscape has a market cap of $7.50 million and $3.02 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

