ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.15

ICON (ICX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $143.34 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 943,310,236 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON Coin Trading

