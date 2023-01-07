Immutable X (IMX) Trading Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Immutable X has a market cap of $239.30 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003639 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00431473 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.09 or 0.01670767 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,163.79 or 0.30475756 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
