Immutable X (IMX) Trading Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2023

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Immutable X has a market cap of $239.30 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Immutable X

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

Buying and Selling Immutable X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

