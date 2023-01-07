Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) PT Raised to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut Incyte to an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Up 0.9 %

Incyte stock opened at $80.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $84.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.00 million. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,933. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 410.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 76.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.