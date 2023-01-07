Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) PT Raised to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut Incyte to an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.75.
Incyte Stock Up 0.9 %
Incyte stock opened at $80.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $84.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,933. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 410.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 76.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
