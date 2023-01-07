Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

NGVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.14. 134,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,781. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $79.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 13.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingevity will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $786,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1,548.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1,694.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

