Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells 3,752 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.06. The company had a trading volume of 220,068,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,548,109. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.14.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

