Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Barclays

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PODD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insulet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $309.23.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $292.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,217.96 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.47 and its 200 day moving average is $261.55.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total value of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total value of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $8,507,309 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Commerce Bank grew its position in Insulet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Insulet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

