Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ITRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,700 ($56.63) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.37) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.83) to GBX 4,400 ($53.01) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,910.29 ($59.16).

LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,234 ($51.01) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,987.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,036.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86. The company has a market cap of £6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 2,313.66. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,485 ($41.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,638 ($67.93).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

