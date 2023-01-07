Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $298.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $280.75.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.7 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $270.39 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $333.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.