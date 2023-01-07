Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.72 and last traded at $19.72. 176,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 128,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the first quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the first quarter worth about $168,000.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

