Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

QQQ stock opened at $268.80 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $390.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.04.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

