Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.8% of DMG Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,078,000 after buying an additional 560,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.95 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77.

