Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $147.79

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $147.79 and traded as high as $148.27. Investors Title shares last traded at $148.27, with a volume of 605 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Investors Title in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Investors Title Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $295.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.79.

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $3.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Investors Title by 18.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Investors Title by 28.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 5.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

