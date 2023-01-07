Invitoken Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $4.51 Billion (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Invitoken has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Invitoken has a market cap of $4.51 billion and approximately $66,614.55 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invitoken token can currently be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00009556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Invitoken Profile

Invitoken’s genesis date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

