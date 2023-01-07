iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,971,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871,057 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 1.56% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $143,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 55,706 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 798,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,812,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 51,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $58.54.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

