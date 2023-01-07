iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820,606 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 1.97% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,538,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.09 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $112.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.03.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

