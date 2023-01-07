iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

ESGD opened at $68.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $80.72.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.