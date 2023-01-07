iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,758,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,505,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 24,198.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 255,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 254,084 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,949,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $31.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $38.97.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

