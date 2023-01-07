iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,453,000 after purchasing an additional 183,639 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,286,000 after buying an additional 180,471 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,422,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

IWF opened at $214.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $297.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.74.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

