iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $141.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.44. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $167.91.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.