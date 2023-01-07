iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.5% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

IVV stock opened at $389.83 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $475.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.79.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.