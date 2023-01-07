iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.8% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 486,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,841,000 after acquiring an additional 67,089 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $391.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $475.26.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

