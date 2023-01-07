iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 25.5% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after buying an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after purchasing an additional 371,702 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $389.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $475.26.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

