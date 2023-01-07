iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.