Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $3.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.13. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $10.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.48 EPS.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.81.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $214.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.87. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 43,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $5,207,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 300.01%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.