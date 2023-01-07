Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Covestro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Covestro’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covestro’s FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COVTY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Covestro from €50.00 ($53.19) to €45.00 ($47.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC cut Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Covestro from €37.00 ($39.36) to €35.00 ($37.23) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Covestro from €34.00 ($36.17) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

COVTY opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Covestro has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $32.70.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Covestro had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

