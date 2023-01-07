Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Stora Enso Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SEOAY. Danske raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €14.50 ($15.43) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.14.

About Stora Enso Oyj

(Get Rating)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

