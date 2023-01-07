JOE Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $577,965.92 (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. JOE has a total market cap of $46.10 million and $577,965.92 worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JOE has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One JOE token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00431661 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.89 or 0.01687164 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.44 or 0.30489030 BTC.

About JOE

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

