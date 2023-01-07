Joystick Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $40.57 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 60.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $40.57 million and $81,231.32 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037501 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040265 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018773 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00234111 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.19873551 USD and is down -29.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $80,628.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

