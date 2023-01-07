JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,900 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($46.99) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ULVR. Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.01) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($46.99) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,500 ($54.22) to GBX 4,000 ($48.19) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.17) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,082.31 ($49.18).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,201.50 ($50.62) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,249.50 ($51.20). The firm has a market cap of £106.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,154.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,122.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,988.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a GBX 37.22 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. Unilever’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

