JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) to Sell

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $275.00 price objective on the stock.
Roche Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of RHHVF opened at $319.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.47. Roche has a 1 year low of $299.01 and a 1 year high of $430.00.
About Roche
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roche (RHHVF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.