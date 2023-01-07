JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) to Sell

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $275.00 price objective on the stock.

Roche Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RHHVF opened at $319.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.47. Roche has a 1 year low of $299.01 and a 1 year high of $430.00.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

