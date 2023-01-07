JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Target Price to GBX 4,600

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,700 ($68.67) to GBX 4,600 ($55.42) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,200 ($50.60) to GBX 4,000 ($48.19) in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,300.00.

OTCMKTS DCHPF opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $57.25.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

