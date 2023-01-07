Kaspa 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.29 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $69.36 million and $1.29 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,744,753,280 coins and its circulating supply is 15,744,761,042 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

