Kava Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16.32 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00003936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 16% against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $247.59 million and approximately $16.32 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00068984 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00060225 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001142 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023510 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000232 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000941 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 371,324,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,319,211 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.