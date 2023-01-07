Kava (KAVA) Trading 16.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00003851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $242.37 million and approximately $17.24 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00068658 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00059497 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001141 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023613 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000234 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000938 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 371,651,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,687,118 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

