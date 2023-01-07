Keb Asset Management LLC Buys 3,420 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Keb Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 426.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,179 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,379,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,293,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 140.0% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after buying an additional 638,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $28.31.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.