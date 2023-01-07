Keb Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $82,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97.

