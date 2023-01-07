Keb Asset Management LLC Sells 459 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Keb Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 63,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $187.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $224.85.

