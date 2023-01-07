Keybank National Association OH Acquires 1,069 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $306,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.21.

Truist Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

