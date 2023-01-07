Keybank National Association OH Buys 163 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $176.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.23. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $219.00.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.