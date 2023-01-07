Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $478.73.

LMT stock opened at $473.24 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $358.15 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $481.97 and a 200 day moving average of $441.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.