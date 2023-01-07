Keybank National Association OH Has $11.40 Million Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,310 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.47% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 38,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 64,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of AMJ stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426.

