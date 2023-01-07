Keybank National Association OH Has $11.40 Million Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,310 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.47% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 38,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 64,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of AMJ stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $23.31.
