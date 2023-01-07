Keybank National Association OH Sells 8,408 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.27) to GBX 2,987 ($35.99) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,950 ($35.54) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.46) to GBX 2,922 ($35.20) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $205.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.