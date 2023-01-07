KickToken (KICK) Price Reaches $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $738,601.87 and $138,616.02 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00037528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00041171 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005878 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018659 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00234605 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,441,072 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,441,071 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,441,071.95171711. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00613055 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $130,838.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

