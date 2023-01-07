KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,961,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $397.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $374.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.52. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Susquehanna lifted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.53.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

